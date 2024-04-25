Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 52,510 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
