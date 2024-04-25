Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of SPOT opened at $281.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -419.90 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $319.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.24.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 122.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 774.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,026 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

