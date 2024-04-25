Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 6,962 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of InvenTrust Properties worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 317.91, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

