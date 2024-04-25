Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $890,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $5,256,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

