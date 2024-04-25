Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Elme Communities worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Elme Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

ELME opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

