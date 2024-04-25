Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $250.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.81 and a 200-day moving average of $237.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

