Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Southwest worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.3% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 229,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CSWC opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

