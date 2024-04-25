Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ambev by 49.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,195,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 4,013,914 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 3.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,531,000 after buying an additional 3,229,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 83.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 2,188,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ambev by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,318,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,121,000 after buying an additional 1,914,467 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 10.6% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,469,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.