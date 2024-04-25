Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $338.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.81 and its 200-day moving average is $253.91. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $369.53. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

