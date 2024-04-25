Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 77,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

