Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,609,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,414,000 after buying an additional 346,937 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,148,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

