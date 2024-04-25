Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 338,021 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 89,436 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 83,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 61.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

