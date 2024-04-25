Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.