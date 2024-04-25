Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in TIM by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

TIMB stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.53%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

