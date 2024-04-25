Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,527 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.