Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,428 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of NETSTREIT worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on NTST. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 745.52%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

