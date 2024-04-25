Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after buying an additional 469,546 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.1823 dividend. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

