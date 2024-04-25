Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JD.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in JD.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.27 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

