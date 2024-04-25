Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after buying an additional 586,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,737,000 after buying an additional 306,603 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

