Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

