Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 82,086 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,086 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 71.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 161.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

