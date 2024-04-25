Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,691 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

