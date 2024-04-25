Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ORI opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

