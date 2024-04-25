Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438,664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after purchasing an additional 334,815 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 394,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 289,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.