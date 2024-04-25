Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.22.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.91. The company has a market cap of $516.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 14.37%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

