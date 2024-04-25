The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $970.73

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 970.73 ($11.99) and traded as low as GBX 948 ($11.71). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.73), with a volume of 46,939 shares trading hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 970.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 876.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at The Biotech Growth Trust

In related news, insider Hamish Baillie bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.04) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($36,128.95). In other The Biotech Growth Trust news, insider Roger Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 969 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of £48,450 ($59,844.37). Also, insider Hamish Baillie purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 975 ($12.04) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($36,128.95). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

