The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.65

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.65 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 71225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,544,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after buying an additional 41,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

