Tompkins Financial (TMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Tompkins Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $670.79 million, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.65. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

