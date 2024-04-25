TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.30

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140.30 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 1025422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.28).

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £776.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3,453.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.98.

TwentyFour Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

In other TwentyFour Income news, insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen bought 47,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($61,302.96). Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

