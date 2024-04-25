United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.09. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.89 million. On average, analysts expect United Bancorporation of Alabama to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

