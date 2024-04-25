Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,584,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

