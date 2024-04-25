Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

