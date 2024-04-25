Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth $36,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 79.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.32.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

