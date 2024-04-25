Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $27.71 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.50.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.