Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,041 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.