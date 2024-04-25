Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $216,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,437 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 332.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,914,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in B2Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 457,456 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

BTG opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

