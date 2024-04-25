Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $52,000 Position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WiMi Hologram Cloud Trading Up 58.5 %

Shares of WIMI stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.87.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.