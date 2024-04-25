Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $94,000 Holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.68. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,844.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

