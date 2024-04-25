Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $141,000 in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Terran Orbital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLAP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,677,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 293,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Terran Orbital

(Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.