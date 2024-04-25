Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $219,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Ventas Stock Up 0.1 %

VTR opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -396.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.