Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $41,000 in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.69. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
View Our Latest Report on ATRA
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atara Biotherapeutics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.