Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grab in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

