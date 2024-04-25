Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNP. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 15.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

TNP opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.14. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 44.36%. On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNP. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

