Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Applied Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $365.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

