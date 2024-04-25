Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital
Applied Digital Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $365.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.