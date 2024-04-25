Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.