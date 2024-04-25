Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton raised Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

