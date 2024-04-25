Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 18,136 Shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of The Glimpse Group worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 93,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.22.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 215.51% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

