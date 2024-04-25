Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,846 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Autohome by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Autohome by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth $404,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.