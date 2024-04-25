Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 11,120 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Lyft by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

