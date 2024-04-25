Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,999 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $603.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

